GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS said the company is stepping up cleaning procedures at it's Greensboro distribution center after an employee died of an illness. The company did not say what that illness was.

In a statement from a corporate spokesperson, UPS said it is focusing on disinfecting areas where that employee worked.

The company said any information on whether the employee died of the virus would come from health officials.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Guilford County Health Department. A spokesperson said it is not releasing any information on potential cases.

A local Teamsters union chapter's Facebook post said the employee was one of their members and that the union was working with UPS to test that person to see if they did die from coronavirus.

The post urged UPS to let them know what those test results are and encouraged members who don't feel safe to speak out to teamster leaders.

The company said it told coworkers about the employee's illness and asked them to self-monitor for symptoms.

