Greensboro Urban Ministry seeking volunteers for Christmas Day

The Greensboro Urban Ministry is looking for volunteers for the holiday season as well as year-round.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features Greensboro Urban Ministry providing healthcare needs for homeless shelter guests.

The Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) needs more volunteers to get through the winter. The group said they lost volunteers during the pandemic and haven't fully recovered.

Many college students were volunteering with the group but now that they are home for winter break, they are looking for some extra help to get them through the season.

Their community kitchen and dining hall will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for those in need of a meal.