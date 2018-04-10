GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — The City of Greensboro has updated its water treatment facility to better deal with a couple chemicals.

The City says it tested a new water treatment process to help deal with two chemicals that showed elevated levels a few months ago. Those are PFOS, and PFOA.

The new system is essentially a failsafe in case those chemical levels ever rise again.

The chemicals are constantly monitored, and if they ever go above the recommended standards again, a new powder-based system will be deployed for 5 days.

After five days, they levels will be checked again, and the city says the levels should return to normal.

© 2018 WFMY