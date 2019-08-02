GREENSBORO, North Carolina — As of at least Thursday night, event space and cocktail bar Smith & Edge has shut its doors.

The venue is located at 422 N. Edgeworth St. and has been open since fall of 2017.

WFMY News 2 saw the signs on the door Thursday night. They say: "BUILDING TO BE DEMOLISHED ABSOLUTELY NO TRESPASSING."

Those who are familiar with the venue say there was supposed to be a music show there this weekend.

According to WFMY News 2 reports, the last known person to run Smith & Edge is Timothy Smith.

Smith also ran Chakras Spa, which shuttered abruptly in July over financial concerns. At the time, Smith said Smith & Edge should be fine.

Our attempts to reach Smith for more information about Smith & Edge this week have not been successful.