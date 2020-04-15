GREENSBORO, N.C. — Coronavirus is impacting the way that non-profits service their communities.

Some non-profits are struggling to operate because it's hard to follow social distancing guidelines. They are having to get creative in how they serve the community.

Others aren't operating at all are bleeding money meaning those who really need help may not get it.

United Way of Greater Greensboro, the city of Greensboro and others recognized that need so they partnered to created the Greensboro Virus Relief Task Force.

To date, they've given out $1 million in grants to 40 local non-profits which is huge.

RELATED: Greensboro’s virus relief task force grants over $1 million to nonprofits amid coronavirus outbreak

The money has come from United Way's emergency fund, generous corporate donations, and from individuals in the community.

"It’s very foundational to the American philosophy of community that there’s always a place where you can go and get assistance and not only because you’re low income, but because you need assistance. No one goes through life without assistance and that’s where nonprofits come in," CEO and President of United Way of Greater Greensboro Michelle Gethers-Clark said.

For the economy and community to rebound, Clark said it's going to take a combination of state and federal help and philanthropy.

Clark said the taskforce is grateful for the support they've received so far but encourages those who can give to continue doing so.

"We need everybody. We will only get back on the on-ramp if everybody kind of works together cohesively to ensure that we can start back up our community and make sure that all of his vital services are available to everyone," Clark said.

The big message here is we have to keep taking care of each other. You can do that by volunteering your time or donating money.

You can donate to the Greensboro Relief Fund a few ways: by heading to unitedwaygso.org, text "virus" to 40403, or send a check directly to United Way.

RELATED: Ten non-profits vie for $20,000 in grant money... and you pick the winner!

RELATED: Teen collects coloring books, brain teasers to help seniors keep depression at bay

RELATED: Salvation Army launches nationwide emotional, spiritual support hotline

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775