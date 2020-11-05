GREENSBORO, N.C. — In its fifth round of funding, the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce granted $249,290 to 13 local nonprofits providing services to people impacted by the Coronavirus, according to the United Way of Greater Greensboro.

"Over the past five weeks, the Taskforce has granted a total of $1,728,761 to 81 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families," stated Michael Cottingham, Vice President, Marketing and Communications for United Way.

Cottingham said the funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro, and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

Donations are being used for immediate support to local nonprofit response efforts. The Taskforce hopes the funds will help folks who've fallen on hard times get the financial help they need to get through the pandemic.

“Thanks to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, Mental Health Greensboro has been able to quickly pivot to providing online mental health services, free of charge, and available to the entire Greensboro community. Now more than ever, people are looking for resources to help them cope with stress, anxiety, depression, and uncertainty. We're particularly grateful that we have been able to maintain services and staffing levels during this very trying time. Thank you to everyone who has donated to the fund!” said Donna Shelton, Executive Director, Mental Health Greensboro, a recent recipient of Virus Relief grant funding.

The Taskforce is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way, and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders representing six priority areas.

"There's definitely a need in our community, people are hungry, people need housing assistance, people have families, put yourself in their shoes," said Frank McCain.

"This fund isn't about creating a new program, it's really about how can you expand services to have a greater reach to those in the community that need it," he added.

The Taskforce plans to raise an additional $2 million to continue rapidly supporting community members during the pandemic. Members of the Taskforce are urging the community to continue to give. To make a donation to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org, or text the word “Virus” to 40403.

Taskforce volunteers are reviewing dozens of applications from local nonprofits each week to quickly respond to community needs

“Witnessing the level of thought and engagement that continues to be brought forth to address the needs of our community, our businesses, and our workforce is inspiring. Being able to serve on a task force that has provided critically important financial resources to dozens of community agencies and nonprofits has been rewarding and encouraging. Our community, without a doubt, is stronger thanks to the services and resources being funded through this relief fund,” said Chris Rivera, Executive Director, Guilford County Workforce Development Board who serves as a member of the Taskforce.

Additionally, the Taskforce is accepting funding requests from 501 (c)(3) organizations helping people impacted by the Coronavirus. For more on funding requirements and how to apply, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org.

So far, the Taskforce has provided more than $1.7 Million in grants to 81 local nonprofits, Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce Wants to Raise an Additional $2 million to support relief efforts.

The latest round of funding was granted to the following nonprofits addressing the following priority areas:

Business Disruptions

Creative Aging Network-NC: $19,415

Black Lamb Development Corporation: $18,750

Kellin Foundation: $19,950

Malachi House II: $8,500

Education

NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad: $5,500

Say Yes Guilford: $16,250

Food Insecurities

The Green Team Helping Hands: $4,500

Cone Health: $19,752

Housing Vulnerabilities

NC African Services Coalition: $26,040

The Interactive Resource Center (IRC): $68,875

Healthcare Access

AuthoraCare Collective: $8,000

PACE of Guilford and Rockingham Counties: $25,758

Pretty in Pink Foundation: $8,000

