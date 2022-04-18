Greensboro to vote on renaming part of Bragg street after commissioner Carolyn Colemna

The city council said they would like to rename Bragg Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to South Elm Street to "Carolyn Coleman Way".

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city leaders will vote on renaming part of a street after the late former Guilford County commissioner.

The city council said they would like to rename Bragg Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to South Elm Street to "Carolyn Coleman Way" after Commissioner Coleman.

Coleman led a life of civil rights activism and engagement.

"Coleman, most known for her firebrand activism goes back to Savannah, Georgia where she was among the first of three students arrested in the sit-in demonstrations. She dedicated her life to challenging issues of racial inequities," county officials shared in a press release about Coleman's passing.

The city council is set to vote at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.