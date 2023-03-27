Water main break closes a portion of Westridge Rd. in Greensboro, officials say

Greensboro city officials said four people are without water after a water main break. A portion of Westridge Road is temporarily closed as crews make repairs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A six-inch water main break on Westridge Road has left about four customers without service, according to Greensboro city officials.

City officials said all lanes of Westridge Road between Gramercy Road and Pinetop Road are temporarily closed.

Crews are making repairs until about 9:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

If you notice discoloration or cloudy water coming from your tap after the repairs, run cold water for a few minutes through a faucet without an aerator, such as an outside spigot or the bathtub, until clear.

For other water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact areas, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor, discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

Check back for updates.

