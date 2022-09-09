Wedding shoes stolen with the bride's wedding date fast approaching

With the wedding date approaching, a Greensboro woman's shoes were stolen after being delivered by Amazon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to identify a man they said stole a woman's wedding shoes on Sunday.

According to Crime Stoppers, the size six shoes were stolen from an apartment complex on Pleasant Garden Rd.

The shoes were purchased and delivered by Amazon ahead of the woman's wedding that is scheduled for next week.

The suspect was captured on camera. He was wearing a white T-shirt and New England Patriots hat.