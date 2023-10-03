Whole Foods Market in Greensboro to reopen Thursday, company says

The Whole Foods Market located in the Friendly Center will reopen Thursday, according to the company.

Whole Foods Market in Friendly Center will reopen Thursday in Greensboro, the company says.

The store temporarily closed Wednesday after traces of asbestos was found in non-public areas of the store after next-door demolition of Sears, according to a store spokesperson.

The company says there is no reason to believe that non-perishable items were affected therefore, the store did not throw any of it away. Only perishable foods were thrown away.

