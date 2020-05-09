Greensboro, Winston-Salem make 2020's top 10 list of cities to drive in

Raleigh, another North Carolina city was also ranked on the WalletHub list coming at number 2!

According to WalletHub, Greensboro and Winston-Salem are ranked in the top 10 of 2020 best cities to drive in! Raleigh, another North Carolina city, was also ranked on the list coming in at number 2.

In order to come to their determination, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 31 key indicators of driver-friendliness.

Their data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic, congestion per auto commuter, to auto-repair shops per capita.

Check out the rankings below.

2020's Best & Worst Cities to Drive in:

1.Lincoln, NE

2.Raleigh, NC

3.Corpus Christi, TX

4.Greensboro, NC

5.Boise, ID

6.Plano, TX

7.Winston-Salem, NC

8.Nashville, TN

9.Orlando, FL

10.Omaha, NE