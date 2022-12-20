Winter weather and impacts on travel

Winter weather in parts of the United State could impact your air travel, and if you’re driving, AAA says you need to be prepared for the conditions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With a big snowstorm expected in many states across the United States, there could be a few things that could put a damper on your holiday travel if you're not prepared.

Here are a few tips on ways to be prepared no matter the scenario.

FLIGHTS

If you're headed to the airport, pack your patience.

Airlines are already sending out waivers, allowing flyers to fly on a different day or connect in a different city at no additional cost.

Travel leaders owner Pam Seagle said thinking ahead and making changes could save you money.

"When there are weather interruptions, as there are currently for the Christmas season coming up, they give a waiver and what this does is it allows you to make changes to your reservation without incurring additional charges fees," said Seagle. "If you're scheduled to travel on the 21st, you need to move it to the 20th to get out quickly before the weather starts, then rather than having to purchase a brand-new ticket at today's rate, the waiver just makes the change for no cost."

If your flight get cancelled, due to the storm, you should get a full refund. If you try to rebook after that cancellation, you'll have to pay even more for a new ticket because it's last minute.

"I think that's the best way to do it, just go to the airport, expect to not get where you're going, get you some snacks and a blanket possibly, because you're going to be there for a while but don't expect to get where you're going and if by chance your plane does go, enjoy your holiday," said Seagle.

DRIVING

For those traveling out of state, Tiffany Wight with AAA of the Carolinas said be prepared for the 3rd busiest year yet for the holidays.

Wright said be ready to see a lot of drivers that aren't familiar with the roads.

"Be tolerant of others around you, not everybody is from where you're from, so you have a lot of people that are lost, they don't know where they're going so be tolerant of others on the road," said Wright.

Wrigt said be sure to grab the tire chains, snow shovel, cat litter, and check your tire pressure incase you run into any snow.

For everyone hitting the road, have warm clothes, medicine, food, and water incase you get held up in traffic or stuck on the side of the road.