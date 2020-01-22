GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they responded to the Target store location off New Garden Road on Sunday around noon.

A mother called 911 to report feeling uncomfortable when a 'creepy' older man approached her and her children in the parking lot.

In a social media post that has since been made private, the mother said he was circling the parking lot.

WFMY News 2 obtained the 911 call made to Guilford Metro.

"As we were leaving Target, a man in a black SUV, I want to say it was Chevrolet, rolled his window down and made a comment about how beautiful my children were," the caller explained.

"I didn’t really think much of it, I just kept walking but I noticed he circled the parking lot."

That's when the story takes a suspicious turn.

"He pulled up, kind of planted in two parking spots beside my car," the caller said. "He left his car running and jumped out of the car and approached myself and my children."

She said it all happened so quickly.

"Like he went to like, touch one of my children and said 'they’re so pretty I want to see them.'"

Her protective instincts kicked in.

"As soon as I felt him come toward us I positioned myself between the car and him, and I told him 'leave me alone, I don’t know you, thank you, sir, please go on,' and he kept following us.'"

She reported that a Target employee stepped in to intervene, and that's when the man took off in his car.

"At that time when the creepy guy saw that the Target guy was coming toward me, he ran back to his car, jumped in his car and drove off."

Greensboro Police say the children were never physically grabbed, nor did the man try to run off with them, so this incident is not classified as criminal.

But police do say the mother made the right move by dialing 911. Anyone who sees or experiences suspicious activity should report it.

"The situation was just not right," the caller concluded.

You can listen to the 911 call here:

