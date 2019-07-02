GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 25-year-old Greensboro woman was arrested Wednesday after police found signs of child abuse at a medical facility.

Greensboro Police responded to a local facility around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible case of child abuse.

Through probable cause, Ashlun Godfrey was charged with Inflicting Serious Physical Injury and Assault by Strangulation.

No information was given about the child. The investigation is ongoing. Godfrey is in Guilford County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users