Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

Greensboro police said a 64-year-old woman died after a crash on Christmas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro.

Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.

Bethel sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Starkey sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. She died Thursday from injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crash, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

