Woman dies days after overturning in single vehicle crash in Greensboro

Officers said she hit the guardrail in the median and was ejected from her car after it flipped over on Joseph M Bryan Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is dead after a single vehicle crash on Joseph M Bryan Boulevard, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash on Joseph M Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road on October 26 involving injuries. 

Hollyn Essa, 55, was driving westbound when she left the road and hit the guardrail in the median which caused her car to overturn. She was ejected from the car. 

Essa was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. She died Tuesday from her injuries. 

Officers said speed and impairment are not contributing factors to the crash. 

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

