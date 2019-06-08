GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman injured in a wrong way crash from last week has died.

Aline Mitchell was driving south in the northbound lanes of US Highway 29 on Thursday night, Aug. 1. Mitchell was driving a 2004 Honda Accord and collided with a 2007 Ford Five Hundred.

On Monday, Greensboro Police learned Mitchell died. The driver of the Ford had injuries that weren't life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing.

