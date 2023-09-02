Social Media for Good: How a Greensboro woman found her biological family through Facebook!

A Greensboro woman has been looking for her biological family for over a decade, now thanks to the power of Facebook, she is being reunited with them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are millions of Facebook status updates every day and while what you post may live on there forever, it can easily be drowned out by the multitude of voices.

Chaneldra Goode knows that all too well, "I've been sharing it for years ever since I found out I was adopted. I was like 13," she said.



However, that has never stopped her mission of trying to find her biological family.

"Ever since then I have been trying to find them," Goode said, "and yesterday I just had in my heart, let me give one more try, let me see if I can just put it out there".



Goode was adopted at 3 years old, and for years, she wondered about her biological family. Now at 26, after years of posting the same photo of her parents from 1996, the shares began to skyrocket in less than a few hours.



"So when I got back home and I was scrolling through my phone and I was just looking at all of the shares and likes, what everybody was doing, and I was just appreciating it and then my sister reached out to me. It was just like, 'Oh my goodness like this can't be real because I've been praying for a long time, I really have," said Goode.



The message from her younger sister said, "My name is Takierra, if you could text me back. I think we're sisters".

When the sisters reconnected, that wasn't the only surprise for Goode. On that call, her sister wasn't alone.

"Oh no, mommy is right here, look!", Good remembers her sister saying, "and when I saw her in the camera, we just both broke down crying. I broke down crying, everybody was crying, and my sister said, 'She looks just like you mommy!' Oh my gosh," Good exclaimed.



Between tears of joy and laughs of excitement, Goode began to meet family member after family member on her mom's side all within the span of 24 hours.