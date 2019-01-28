EDEN, North Carolina — NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says a woman was hit by a car Saturday night in Rockingham County. The accident happened around 7:57 p.m on N.C. Highway 14 near Live Oak Road.

Brittany Cochran, 29, of Greensboro was walking in the right lane of Highway 14 when Shenitta Peterkins, 46, of Stoneville, hit her, NCSHP says.

Cochran was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Peterkin sustained minor injuries.

It's unknown why Cochran was in the highway, no one has been charged.

