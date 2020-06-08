Greensboro woman killed, 3 others injured in Burlington car crash

Burlington police said Sherry Lynn Jones was driving on Mebane Street when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck another car.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Greensboro woman died and two others are in serious condition following a car crash Thursday afternoon in Burlington.

Burlington police said Sherry Lynn Jones was driving on Mebane Street when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck another car.

Police said Jessica Kate Downey, 41, of Greensboro was killed in the crash. Two others in her vehicle, William Cupp and Jaden Downey both from Greensboro were injured in the crash. They were transported to Moses Cone Hospital and are listed in serious condition.

Jones was is also listed in serious condition at Duke University Hospital.