Greensboro woman killed in a crash Friday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash after colliding with a dump truck Friday morning.
Greensboro police say the incident happened at 8:05 a.m on W Market St. at the intersection of Thatcher Rd.
Alesia Robin Delos Reyes was driving a 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle when she collided with a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck.
Police say Reyes died due to the crash.
At this time the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
