x
Greensboro woman killed in a crash Friday morning

Greensboro police say the incident happened on W Market St. at the intersection of Thatcher Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash after colliding with a dump truck Friday morning. 

Greensboro police say the incident happened at 8:05 a.m on W Market St. at the intersection of Thatcher Rd.

Alesia Robin Delos Reyes was driving a 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle when she collided with a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck. 

Police say Reyes died due to the crash. 

At this time the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

