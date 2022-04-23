Greensboro woman killed in a crash Friday morning

Greensboro police say the incident happened on W Market St. at the intersection of Thatcher Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash after colliding with a dump truck Friday morning.

Greensboro police say the incident happened at 8:05 a.m on W Market St. at the intersection of Thatcher Rd.

Alesia Robin Delos Reyes was driving a 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle when she collided with a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck.

Police say Reyes died due to the crash.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

