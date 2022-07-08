x
Greensboro woman killed in dog attack

Police said two dogs attacked a woman who was dog-sitting them for a family member.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 46-year-old woman died in a dog attack on Thursday. 

It happened at the woman's home on Vance Street near South Elm-Eugene Street around 2 a.m. Police and Guilford County Animal Services responded to 911 calls about the attack. 

Police said the woman was dog-sitting two dogs for a family member, and the dogs attacked her. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she later died from her injuries. 

Animal Services has both dogs in quarantine. 

It isn't clear whether charges will be filed or what will happen to the dogs. 

