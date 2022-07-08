Greensboro woman killed in dog attack

Police said two dogs attacked a woman who was dog-sitting them for a family member.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 46-year-old woman died in a dog attack on Thursday.

It happened at the woman's home on Vance Street near South Elm-Eugene Street around 2 a.m. Police and Guilford County Animal Services responded to 911 calls about the attack.

Police said the woman was dog-sitting two dogs for a family member, and the dogs attacked her.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she later died from her injuries.

Animal Services has both dogs in quarantine.