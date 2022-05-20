Greensboro woman launches sock company to help veterans and troops overseas

Since 2017, Elle Rueger has donated approximately 20,000 pairs of socks to deployed troops and veterans and is on track to donate 50,000 this year alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is helping U.S. veterans and deployed military troops one pair of socks at a time.

Elle Rueger is the founder of Soledier Socks, an online sock business she runs out of her home.

When you purchase a pair of socks from her site, her company will send a pair to deployed troops in your name.

She got the idea 12 years ago when her friend who was deployed to Afghanistan requested something special in his care package.

"The socks he was issued did not really hold up to the conditions that he was in and he ended up getting a bacterial infection on his foot," Rueger said. "We had sent him really good quality socks in his care packages since it was on his request list and within two weeks of getting those socks the infection went away and it was night and day."

Rueger said she spent a year and a half on research and development of the perfect boot sock.

Since launching her business in 2017 she's donated approximately 20,000 pairs of socks to deployed troops and veterans and is on track to donate 50,000 pairs alone this year.

"Even people who are civilians can relate if you are into fitness or the outdoors community you will know the importance of having a good pair of socks," Rueger said. "So our troops when they are deployed and they have to carry 75 pounds of equipment and they're marching around they want to make sure that their equipment whether their uniform or their socks or their boots is all going to hold up to what they are doing."

Each pair sold online is named after a service member who has served or is serving in the military.