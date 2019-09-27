GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dy'Bianaca Purvis of Greensboro started off her weekend by winning $200,000 by playing the Lucky 7 Bonus scratch-off.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Family Fare on Randleman Road in Greensboro, for only $5.

The grand prize of $141,501 was claimed yesterday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. The Lucky 7 Bonus launched in April, and there are four $200,000 prizes left.

Ticket sales from games like Lucky 7 Bonus make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education.

