Greensboro police searching for woman missing since August

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need help to find Leslie Elaine Coore.

Coore was last seen on Aug. 24 at 2:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of E. Lee Street, after being dropped off at a friend's home to pick up a Ford Explorer Sport Track, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Investigators said the vehicle Coore was driving was found abandoned in the 1600 block of Battleground Avenue less than four hours later.

Coore has been heard from and hasn't posted on social media.