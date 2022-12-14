‘This is my dream’: 97-year-old Greensboro woman takes flight for her birthday

Katy Sigmon took to the skies to fly around the city of Greensboro Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Greensboro is celebrating her 97th birthday in style this year.

Katy Sigmon took to the skies to fly around the city of Greensboro Wednesday.

Sigmon has lived in Greensboro since 1948 but she’s never seen it from above.

She said for her birthday she wanted to check this off her bucket list.

“When I moved to Greensboro there was only like 4 major highways and now the city and the county must look like a bowl of spaghetti from the sky with all of the new highways and all of the new development and everything,” Sigmon said.

She said she told her friends out at the senior living community where she lives all about how she wanted to take flight.

“My friend Nancy Howard heard me talking to a friend of mine at Whitestone where I live, and I told him this is what I would love to do,” Sigmon said. “Three minutes flat she came back and said you’re going to fly for your birthday. I could have gone into orbit right then.”

It was a flight Sigmon said that was one to remember.

“Beautiful. It’s gorgeous! I never dreamed Greensboro was so big from the air. I never knew we covered so much space,” she said.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.