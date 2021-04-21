'It's been a long time' | Greensboro woman who protested after the murder of George Floyd reacts to the Derek Chauvin verdict

Jordan Cameron was one of thousands who protested in Greensboro last year demanding justice and real change after George Floyd's murder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From Minneapolis to the Triad, people listened intently as the judge read the jury's verdict: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Nearly a year ago, people filled the streets of Greensboro, protesting and calling for change after Floyd's death. Almost a year later, Jordan Cameron tells WFMY News 2 it was important to see the former police officer held accountable.

"It's been a long time. So many people in history did not get to receive this verdict," she said.

Cameron was one of thousands who protested in the city last year, demanding justice and real change. She calls the jury's findings a small victory to celebrate.

"We have so much work that needs to be done, but right now we are going to celebrate the moment," she said, "It feels good to be able to come down here on a good note, because I don't know what would've happened in Greensboro tonight if I'm being honest with you, if that verdict was not in our favor."

Cameron admits she didn't think this would be the outcome.

"So many times the judicial system has failed African-Americans so honestly my heart was racing.

"People are just at ease. That was needed. It's been a lot. Ever since the early 2010s - starting with Trayvon Martin, up all the way until now, it's constantly been something. Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, it has constantly been something, and it has not been a time to heal."

Cameron hopes this is the first step of many, in holding police, and people in power, accountable for their actions.