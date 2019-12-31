GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman has a lot to be thankful for in 2020.

Lakeisha Rorie of Greensboro won $100,000 after buying her lucky ticket at Charlie’s Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Rorie claimed her prize Friday at the NC Education Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh and took home one of the big prizes in the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches games. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she received $70,759.

