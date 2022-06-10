City of Greensboro works to tackle staffing shortage

The city held a hiring event and hired 70 people for positions on the spot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is hoping to fill more than 400 open positions, they held a hiring event Tuesday.

Maria Hicks-Few works as the Chief DEI officer for the city and helped organize the event.

"So what we decided to do as a group of us came together and we actually spoke with our human resources department and asked how can we hire on the spot because we've never done that with the city of Greensboro so we put together this hiring fair," Hicks-Few said.

She says 250 people showed up to the hiring fair on Tuesday and 70 people applied and were offered jobs on the spot. They focused on hiring for the field operations department and the water resources department because those departments work closely with citizens.

Hicks-Few says the city's offering different incentives to appeal to different candidates like a sign-on bonus. She assures the community that they're working in the right direction.

"So I'm excited that our leader ship here in Greensboro is allowing us to not stop with this and do this again in January and beyond it's a lot of work but it's worth it," Hicks-Few said.