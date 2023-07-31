Greensboro Youth Council hosting its open house at the Central Library downtown Greensboro

GYC is a long-running youth leadership program that gives high schoolers a chance to build character and serve as leaders in the community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is hosting its annual Open House and Orientation for teens who are interested in joining its youth program for the upcoming school year!

The session will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

During the Open House, members will share information about the history of GYC, projects, and programs. There will be an orientation for volunteers and parents or guardians.

More about GYC

GYC is a long-running youth leadership program, established in 1962, and was the first of its kind. It gives high schoolers a chance to build character, lead and earn volunteer hours by planning and hosting youth-run programs to benefit and serve the community.

The youth council focuses on helping high schoolers to become independent and responsible individuals by relating volunteer work to real-world experiences.

GYC is a membership-based organization, where members can receive perks for their service such as gift cards, service awards, and scholarships based on the number of hours of service.

For more information, call 336-373-2738 or visit www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com.

