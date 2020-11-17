x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Greensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra to perform at new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

In true 2020 fashion, no one will be in the audience. One performance will be simulcast at nearby Lebauer Park.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After months of being sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra will finally get to perform again. 

They will hold three free performances on Sunday, November 22nd on stage at the new Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts.

No one will be allowed in the audience, but the performances will be streamed on GYSO's YouTube channel. The third performance at 6 p.m. will be simulcast at LeBauer Park. 

Youth Strings will perform from 2-2:15 p.m., Youth Philharmonic from 4-4:20 p.m., and the Youth Orchestra from 6-6:25 p.m.

  

Related Articles