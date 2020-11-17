Greensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra to perform at new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

In true 2020 fashion, no one will be in the audience. One performance will be simulcast at nearby Lebauer Park.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After months of being sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra will finally get to perform again.

They will hold three free performances on Sunday, November 22nd on stage at the new Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts.

No one will be allowed in the audience, but the performances will be streamed on GYSO's YouTube channel. The third performance at 6 p.m. will be simulcast at LeBauer Park.