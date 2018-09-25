GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is part of a #VoteYourMainStreet contest that could net them $2 million in preservation funding.

The initiative is a joint effort among the National Trust for Historic Preservation, American Express and other partners to help preserve some of the country's historic places and raise awareness to some of the most iconic spots on main streets in different states. The ICRCM is one of 20 up for a prize this year. The campaign says preservation money would be used toward the installation of window shades and improvements to the HVAC system.

The City of Danville's Union Street is also a contender from the Piedmont Triad area. The campaign says the project would restore two storefronts in the district.

It's put on the public to vote for the prize winners. People can vote once a day online. The contest runs September 24 - October 26.

In 2017, the Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro won a similar contest for a $150,000 restoration grant. The Theatre is using the money to restore 1920's style seating and increasing ADA accessibility to the building.

