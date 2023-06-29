Greensboro's coffee scene keeps growing

The coffee scene in Greensboro is ever expanding with new shops opening, and thriving, almost every month for 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Within a few weeks, Branson Linnens will be the proud owner of Arrowhead Coffee Company's first brick-and-mortar store.

“I love coffee, it was my dream it was always something that I wanted to do, so we started the cart to see I how it would do and it grow to expand into a trailer because we got busier and busier," Linnens, the creator and owner of Arrowhead Coffee, said.

The Greensboro coffee community embraced Linnens enough to where a storefront was the natural next step.

“Greensboro is really good about supporting local and small. I would say people aren’t afraid to do that here," Linnens said.

Now, Arrowhead Coffee will join an apparent boom of coffee shops popping up across Greensboro.

Five minutes up the road, Home Grounds has been open for less than a month.

“As far as like, being busy, every week has been the same or slightly better." Said co-owner Jacey Shelton.

Shelton and her sister and co-owner, Jenna Spaulding, have a burning passion for coffee and, like Linnens, started small before taking the plunge.

"Honestly, that year, the year of 2020, really shaped a lot of things for people, I mean that was the year for us where two decided to just go for it and I think people just have this courage and also if you see someone else doing it, I think it tells you like, I can also do that," Said Shelton.

With a consistent customer base for their new shop, Home Grounds is just one example of Greensboro’s love of coffee – no matter the store.

“I think that that’s something cool about Greensboro is that we can all work together and support each other and encourage each other but also provide our own experience and atmosphere for people," Linnens said.