Greensboro's first Afghan refugee family arrives

A father, a mother and their two young daughters arrived at PTI Airport Thursday. Up to 200 Afghan refugees will resettle in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad's first Afghan refugees arrived Thursday.

A family of four is among some of the tens of thousands coming to the U.S. About 200 will settle in our area.

The family was met at Piedmont Triad International Airport by a crowd of community members gathered to meet them.

Interpreters said the father, who arrived in a wheelchair was injured while helping Americans in Afghanistan. They also said their infant daughter was born on their evacuation flight out of the country to Germany.

College Park Baptist Church is sponsoring the family and members greeted them with balloons and banners.

Church member Allyson Wyche said they've been preparing for weeks for the family to arrive but only found out about their flight on the day they arrived.

Wyche helped set up an apartment for the family. Other church members also donated items to furnish it.

"It's unreal. People have been here almost around the clock getting this apartment together," Wyche said.

This is the first outreach mission she and her wife have been a part of since joining the church three years ago. They said they felt called to help the couple.

"As new moms of a little guy, we absolutely can't even imagine the things that they've been through," Allyson Wyche said.

"You get off the plane and you're faced with folks that you don't know but then you come to this beautiful home that has been set up for you. I hope that they feel the love," Sherry Wyche said.

This is the only family their church is sponsoring but several other churches and organizations are doing the same. They ask others to step up and help.

"I think we can all agree that this is a humanitarian crisis and we need to help them," Allyson Wyche said.