Greensboro's Louis DeJoy: "I apologize" for slow mail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Let me say at the outset that we must acknowledge that during this peak season, we fell far short of meeting our service targets," Greensboro native Louis DeJoy said at a Congressional hearing Wednesday. At one point a congressman on the House Oversight and Reform Committee revealed only 38 percent of local deliveries arrived on time during the holiday season. DeJoy disputed that stat, but he did not offer an alternate number.



"Too many Americans were left waiting for weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages. This is unacceptable and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays," DeJoy said.



The Postal Service Inspector General blamed management and the pandemic.



"Starting in early summer, the postal service introduced various operational and organizational changes. When deployed on top of employee absences due to covid-19, these changes negatively impacted quality and timeliness of mail delivery," said Tammy Whitcomb, USPS Inspector General.