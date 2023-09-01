Greensboro's new police chief shares future plans for the department

Greensboro's new police chief John Thompson joined us on The Good Morning Show to discuss his plans for the department.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has a new police chief!

Chief John Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003.

He has served in several roles ranging from Resource Management Division to Vice/Narcotics Division. He previously served as the Bureau Commander of the Patrol Division.

Thompson joined us on The Good Morning Show to share his future plans for the department.

"We have a lot of challenges we're facing but, I kind of look at those challenges as opportunities," Thompson said.

He discussed how violent crime, staffing, recruitment, and retention of officers can all be seen as challenges in the community that can be addressed differently.

Thompson said there are about 120 vacancies in the department while sharing a hiring update.

"We're authorized about 690 positions and that is a significant challenge. Unfortunately, we aren't seeing a wave of recruits or applicants coming into the organization," Thompson said. "We continue to see individuals leave the organization."

Thompson said he wants to get the Greensboro Police Department back to being what it was 20 years ago: The premiere law enforcement agency to come to.

Despite the bumps in the road, he said he wants to get back to being the employer that people want to work for.

"We see a reduction in violent crime, but we are not where we want to be," Thompson said. "I have some ideas; I'm getting my leadership team in place."

Chief Thompson intends to have some community forums in February because he really needs the input and feedback from the community.

"Just because I sit in the role as police chief, I don't want to assume I know what's going on," he said.

Thompson describes himself to be a quiet person, not as vociferous or demonstrative in his actions, but he says he does care about people and the community.

"I want you to sit down with me and hope that you would see that from me," Thompson said. "I think that's important for me as a leader in this organization."

Thompson will officially be sworn in as Greensboro's police chief January 10.

