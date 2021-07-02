Greensboro's Seafood Destiny planning job fair later this month amid expansion

The restaurant hopes to double its staff. Meanwhile, other Triad businesses have struggled to find new employees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some Triad business owners are still struggling to find new employees while others have found successes.

One Greensboro restaurant is hoping to double its staff later this month.

"We're gonna be hiring for front of house positions, as well as back of house positions as well as positions for our food truck as well," Jalen Knotts said.

Knotts is the Operations Manager at Seafood Destiny, which his dad owns.

The seafood restaurant is coming out of the pandemic strong enough that it plans to expand to a second location in downtown. He said business is holding steady as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"An area that we did see an increase was in our dine-ins which is a great thing for us because it allowed us to interact with customers which we missed during that COVID time," Knotts said.

The latest nationwide jobs report shows more people went back to work in June.

Seafood Destiny's hiring blitz comes as many local businesses have struggled to find enough workers.

Blue Denim Restaurant has limited its reservations because of staffing issues.

Knotts believes the newest jobs report is encouraging and he's optimistic about filling the positions they will soon have available.

"This job crisis should have taught a lot of employers how to treat employees better," Knotts said.

Other restaurants, like Mac's Speed Shop, previously offered sign-on bonuses and other incentives to get more staff in the door.

Knotts said their goal is to always make their staff feel like a family, even as it grows.