Greensboro's ten year plan to make housing more affordable updated with COVID-19 impacts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Like many big cities, Greensboro has a problem: rising rental rates and a steady decline in home ownership.

The city created a ten year affordability plan to help address some of these issues, but COVID-19 has stuck around longer than expected.

"We've recently just finished a ten year housing affordability plan which we finished it right before COVID-19," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said at a special mayor's meeting on Monday. "Then we went back and updated it to look at what housing would look like after COVID-19."

'Housing GSO' is a long-term plan to create affordable rental homes, improve access to home ownership, invest in low-income communities, and offer supportive services to the homeless or those on the brink of homelessness.

"COVID-19 definitely shifted focus because now we're talking about housing stability," Stan Wilson said. He's the Director of Neighborhood Development for the city.

Wilson said the ten year affordability plan isn't going anywhere. But, its implementation has slowed down while the city focuses on direct coronavirus impacts like foreclosures.

"We're talking about how do we help people stay in their home, whether it's a rental property or home ownership."

The city was awarded nearly $9 million in emergency rent and utility assistance recently. The applications for that assistance will come out in a couple of weeks.

"We're looking to launch by March 22."

Recent COVID-19 impact data has been added to the Housing GSO plan, including this staggering figure: an estimated 17,000 unemployed households in Greensboro at the end of last year.

Wilson said the pandemic will have long-term effects on housing affordability but there's no way to measure just how much.

"The numbers and the data is constantly changing," he explained.

The plan states 'the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a wide range of economic projections, all of which expect great harm.'

"One of the things you see happening right now with the pandemic, all of the challenges Greensboro is facing surrounding housing is coming to the surface."

The ten year plan is aimed to help those who make $30,000 or less a year.