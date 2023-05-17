Plane crash report shows pilot checked plane and found nothing abnormal before crash, NTSB said

Both the pilot and passenger did survive the crash but were severely injured.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — An updated crash report maps out a timeline of the plane crash carrying a man and a woman on the way to an East Carolina University graduation ceremony.

On May 5, the pilot Harley Talley, 24, reportedly " conducted a thorough preflight examination of the airplane and found nothing abnormal," according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Talley and Alissa Walker, 21, left Piedmont Triad International Airport at around 8 a.m., according to the NTSB report.

Talley told NTSB that the pair were 10 miles away from the Pitt-Greenville Airport, about 4,000 ft mean sea level when he noticed a gradual loss in engine RPM. He attempted to add power with the throttle, but nothing happened, according to the NTSB.

Talley applied carburetor heat, but it did nothing to change the engine RPM, the NTSB reported.

The engine continued to rapidly lose RPM before it stopped working altogether, said NTSB.

Talley tried to find the best glide speed in order to reach the airport but unfortunately landed about a fourth mile short of the runway in a swamp, according to the NTSB report.

Both the pilot and passenger did survive the crash but were severely injured.

The NTSB is still working to recover the plane.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.