GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a 53-year-old woman was assaulted on September 14 on the Greenway by the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

It happened in the evening, but it was still light out.

WFMY News 2 spoke to the woman who was attacked, who wants to remain anonymous. But she wants to share her story to warn other women exercising alone.

She said the attack happened in a split second. She says the suspect came up behind her and started grabbing around her waist. She believes he was trying to steal from her.

She says she was afraid to look her attacker in the eyes, she feared he would kill her. But she does know it was a man.

He wasn't able to get away with anything, but she says he pushed her into a bush. She remained there for about an hour before a bicyclist passing by noticed she was in distress.

Paramedics checked her out. She's physically fine, but says she's traumatized.

If you know anything about this incident, call Greensboro Police

Tips from officials:

Be aware of your surroundings Listen to your music on low volume Exercise with pepper spray or mace Avoid unpopulated areas Change your route periodically Exercise with a friend or in groups

