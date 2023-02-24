x
Grey's Anatomy features Duke Health Surgery in mid-season premiere

Grey's Anatomy featured a surgery that was first pioneered and successfully completed at Duke Health.
Credit: Duke Health

DURHAM, N.C. — Did you watch the Grey's Anatomy mid-season premiere? If not, we won't spoil too much - just that the episode featured a connection to North Carolina. 

The partial heart transplant was first performed on babies Owen Monroe and Kix Soderblom. 

They are the first two people the procedure was performed on in the world and they were both performed at Duke Children's Hospital by a team from Duke Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center.

Grey's Anatomy contacted Dr. Joseph Turek as a consultant on the procedure. 

The Grey’s Anatomy mid-season premier featured a partial heart transplant – a procedure pioneered at Duke Health by an...

Posted by Duke Health on Friday, February 24, 2023

