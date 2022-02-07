Griffith fire chief facing charges for falsifying reports

Fire chief James Berry is accused of misstating the number of fire personnel responding to calls on fire incident reports to the Office of State Fire Marshal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire chief for the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department James Adam Berry is facing charges for two felony counts of falsifying fire incident reports, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Berry’s arrest Monday.

Special agents with the department of insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division are accusing Berry of willfully misstating the number of fire personnel responding to calls on fire incident reports to the Office of State Fire Marshal to obtain a higher fire insurance protection rating for his fire department.

Berry is also accused of falsifying fire incident reports to the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said offenses happened between June 30, 2016, and Oct. 8 last year.

According to NCDOI, special agents and Yadkin County deputies arrested Berry this past Friday. Officials said he was taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center and released on a written promise to appear in court.

Berry is scheduled to appear in Forsyth County District Court on March 10.

“We have been notified of some very concerning allegations involving the Fire Chief of Griffith Volunteer Fire Department in southern Forsyth County,” read a statement from the Forsyth County Department of Emergency Services. “This is an investigation by the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and is being handled by the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. We have reached out the Board of Directors for the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department via certified mail for an explanation and to ensure steps are being taken to maintain fire protection for the Griffith Fire District.”

Officials said the Forsyth County Manager’s Office and Forsyth County Emergency Services are monitoring the situation.

