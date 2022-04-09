Grimsley community demands answers from board members about plan to build a school over its athletic fields

Parents and students from Grimsley High School questioned Guilford County Schools board members Saturday about the future of their baseball and softball fields

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is from a previous story. It includes reaction from parents after the plan initially passed March 26.

The Grimsley community pushed Guilford County Schools board members for answers over its plan to rebuild a school over the high school's baseball and softball fields.

The GCS board plans to move forward with a construction project that would place Kiser Middle School where two of Grimsley's athletic fields currently sit. Kiser is one of the eight schools being rebuilt with the $300 million bond approved in 2020. Architects said in March that the only feasible location for it is on the Grimsley fields.

Parents and students from the high school met with board members Saturday to demand answers for the future of their athletic fields. Organizers said in an Instagram post that they want to see an option presented that doesn't result in any students getting displaced.

"This for the students that are still here and the students that are going to be coming up here," one of the participants said.

Pat Tillman was one of the board members in attendance Saturday.

"[GCS board member] Deborah [Napper] and I put us in this box, know that," Tillman said. "We're going to help get out of it."

Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2022, and officials said it could take until 2025 to build new fields..