2023 baseball season for Grimsley Whirlies kicks off at First National Bank Field

Kiser Middle School is being built on the former Grimsley High School baseball and softball fields.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grimsley Whirlies baseball kicked off their 2023 season.

In a new stadium.

The team took to the field at First National Bank stadium where the Grasshoppers play.

However, the change isn't permanent. The team is playing there for the time being while the new Kiser Middle School is built on their former field.

The news that Grimsley would lose both its baseball and softball fields during the Kiser middle school caused some controversy.

Now that the season is underway, parents are just glad their students are able to play.

"We're really excited that our leadership at Grimsley took the effort to make part of the season better than what we could have ever expected," Grimsley parent Brandy Adams said.

The softball team was also relocated due to Kiser Middle School construction.

They're using Rankin Elementary School for practice and some games and also using the UNCG field for games.

Grimsley's new fields may not be finished until 2025.

