GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grimsley High’s football team has done it! The Whirlies beat Cardinal Gibbons to win their first state title in 61 years!

Grimsley went into the half 14-2 against Cardinal Gibbons. They scored another touchdown quick in the second half to bring it to 21-2. Then Cardinal Gibbons scored a touchdown bringing the score to 21-8. Grimsley then intercepted the ball for a touchdown bringing it to 28-8.