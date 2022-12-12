3 children dead in house fire on Grimsley Street in Greensboro

All children are under the age of five.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro fire investigators said three children - all under the age of five - died in a house fire on Grimsley Street.

Grimsley Street is closed at West Gate City Boulevard for the investigation Monday morning.

Officials said neighbors reported that three children were inside and pointed firefighters to where their room was.

Firefighters used a ladder to get to the kids’ room and pulled them out. None of them survived.

The mother was taken to Cone Hospital. Officials said she was conscious and alert and her condition is stable.

Firefighters said they learned more kids lived there at one point but they did not find anyone else in the house.

Officials are still working to verify the three children's ages but said they are all under the age of five.

Thirty-five firefighters were at the scene and the fire took five minutes to put out.

Firefighters said they didn't hear any fire alarms when they arrived at the scene. They are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful and use alternate routes.

Update on road closures: Posted by Hunter Funk on Monday, December 12, 2022

