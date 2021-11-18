Grimsley student found with unloaded gun on campus

"Today, a Grimsley student on our campus was found to be in possession of an unloaded weapon. The weapon was immediately taken and the student will face school and legal consequences. The weapon was not used to harm or threaten anyone. We take school safety very seriously, and this situation is unacceptable on this campus or any other campus. The best way to prevent weapons from entering our campus is to work with our parents and the community to ensure weapons are not in the hands of our children. Please know that I will continue to do everything in my power to keep my students and staff safe each and every single day. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact my office. Thank you and have a good evening."