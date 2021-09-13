Grimsley’s football team to wear special WWII jerseys to honor 99 fallen alumni heroes

Grimsley's football team will wear new jerseys this week to honor the school’s fallen heroes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro high school is doing something special to honor our nation's veterans.

Each of the jerseys has a name of a Grimsley High School graduate who died in World War II. The names of the 99 different alumni will be on the backs of 99 student-athletes.

The PA announcer will also read each of the names as well as the battle or location where the service member died.

“I hope there is a large number of kids that say, ‘Wow, I'm 17 and 18 and get to play high school sports because a previous generation made a sacrifice to keep this going for us,’ and I hope there is that connection, I really do and that's what we're trying to teach our kids,” Grimsley Athletic Director, Ethan Albright said.

Grimsley also has a hidden gem at the school to remember the fallen heroes.

The Pearl Memorial Fieldhouse at the school is not just a football locker room – it’s a window to history.

“Our kids get to play a football game. Those kids the same age died in battle,” Albright reflected.

He restored the school’s old Memorial room. The flags, newspapers and pictures now preserve a snapshot in time – a time when students competed not for trophies, but for freedom.

Students will continue to honor the fallen heroes this Friday.

Grimsley will wear the jerseys at Friday night's game against Southeast Guilford. The names will be honored at 6:50 p.m. before kickoff at 7:30 p.m.