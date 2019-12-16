One Northern Elementary School fifth-grader has a very creative mind!

That’s because the student came up with a Grinch Spirit Day where students dressed in green. Rather than being mean, however, students all performed acts of kindness instead.

To acknowledge their good deeds, the students recorded their acts on the ‘Grinch Acts of Kindness’ wall.

