'Don't destroy people's stuff' | Grinch caught on camera destroying Triad family's holiday decor

Peter Rizzo's Nest doorbell captured the moment a grinch tore down the centerpiece of their annual Christmas display.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Beautiful Christmas displays are spreading holiday cheer across the Triad but one family is shocked and upset after someone destroyed their decorations.

The Rizzo family's Nest doorbell camera caught a grinch on camera Monday night as someone ran full speed into the centerpiece of their display--a nine foot tall Christmas dragon.

"A group of kids it looks like from the camera. They destroyed it. Ripped it apart, everything," Peter Rizzo said, "and then about six o clock this morning somebody came back and started knocking down all the rest of the stuff we had out there."

Peter Rizzo and his family have been putting together a Christmas village of lights, inflatables and decorations in their Kernersville neighborhood for seven years.

He said no one has tried to steal their holiday magic before. Due to the pandemic, the Rizzos hoped the display might bring some much needed peace and joy.

"We brought them up extra early, we've had them lit since Thanksgiving just to try to help morale for everybody," Rizzo said, "There's a lot of mixed emotions. My daughter's devastated, she's seven and the dragon is her favorite thing in the world."

Rizzo is still making a list of the damage but he knows the dragon alone cost him about $200.

He said he filed a police report but what he really wants for Christmas is for the grinches' hearts to grow two sizes.

"You know, kids are supposed to be dumb and they're allowed to do stupid things but don't destroy people's stuff. You don't know how hard people have worked for that or how proud people are of that," Rizzo said.

He also said it's hard to see how he will feel jolly enough to put the display up next season but some neighbors on the nice list may change his mind.